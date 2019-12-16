Bilawal will enter a plea bargain by March 2020: Rasheed

Says Sharif, Zardari have no future in Pakistan's politics

[video controls src="https://www.samaa.tv/wp-content/uploads//usr/nfs/sestore3/samaa/vodstore/digital-library/2018/12/Shaikh-Rasheed-Politics-KHI-Montage-16-12-REms-1.mp4"][video]

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed predicted on Monday that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will sign a plea bargain with the government by March 2020.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, the minister said that political career of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari had come to an end.

“I don’t see Asif Zardari and Nawaz

Sharif’s politics in future,” Rasheed said. “They both stand disqualified.”

The Awami Muslim League chief, who is fond of making predictions, said Bilawal would also be “disqualified” from Pakistan’s politics if he didn’t enter a plea bargain with the government.

Bilawal’s father, Asif Ali Zardari, is currently on bail due to his deteriorating health. He has spent at least five months in National Accountability Bureau’s custody on corruption charges.

Commenting on an extension in army chief’s tenure, the minister said all political parties would vote in favour of the proposed law if a bill is tabled in the parliament.

The Supreme Court had allowed General Qamar Javed Bajwa to work as the country’s army chief for another six months. It, however, instructed the government to make or amend laws in the parliament if it wants to grant a full three-year extension to General Bajwa.