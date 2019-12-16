Monday, December 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Bilawal will enter a plea bargain by March 2020: Rasheed

9 mins ago
Says Sharif, Zardari have no future in Pakistan's politics

[video controls src="https://www.samaa.tv/wp-content/uploads//usr/nfs/sestore3/samaa/vodstore/digital-library/2018/12/Shaikh-Rasheed-Politics-KHI-Montage-16-12-REms-1.mp4"][video]

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed predicted on Monday that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will sign a plea bargain with the government by March 2020.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, the minister said that political career of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari had come to an end.

“I don’t see Asif Zardari and Nawaz

Sharif’s politics in future,” Rasheed said. “They both stand disqualified.”

The Awami Muslim League chief, who is fond of making predictions, said Bilawal would also be “disqualified” from Pakistan’s politics if he didn’t enter a plea bargain with the government.

Bilawal’s father, Asif Ali Zardari, is currently on bail due to his deteriorating health. He has spent at least five months in National Accountability Bureau’s custody on corruption charges.

Commenting on an extension in army chief’s tenure, the minister said all political parties would vote in favour of the proposed law if a bill is tabled in the parliament.

The Supreme Court had allowed General Qamar Javed Bajwa to work as the country’s army chief for another six months. It, however, instructed the government to make or amend laws in the parliament if it wants to grant a full three-year extension to General Bajwa.

 
PPP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sheikh Rasheed, Pakistan, Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
'Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi's son first, PM's nephew second'
‘Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi’s son first, PM’s nephew second’
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.