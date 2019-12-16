Monday, December 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thinks people are conspiring against PPP’s leadership

2 hours ago
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thinks that some people are conspiring against the leadership of his party.

He claimed that people tried to blackmail former president Asif Ali Zardari by not providing him medical facilities. “But Zardari did not compromise on his principles.”

If they think they can silence us by threatening us, then they are wrong, he said while addressing a rally in Quetta on Sunday. “We won’t be silenced.”

He remarked that the PPP will ensure that the rule of the people is established. “We want the rule of the people, not an umpire,” he added.

Bilawal said that the third generation of the PPP is headed to Rawalpindi. The PPP will hold a rally at Liaquat Bagh to commemorate the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated at the site 12 years ago.

bilawal bhutto zardari
 
