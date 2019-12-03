Tuesday, December 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Asif Zardari seeks bail on medical grounds in NAB cases

27 mins ago
Asif Zardari seeks bail on medical grounds in NAB cases

Former president Asif Ali Zardari approached the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday seeking bail on medical grounds in the two NAB cases against him.

Zardari has submitted two separate requests in the Park Lane and money laundering references against him.

The petition argues that the PPP co-chairperson should be given bail till the completion of the trial against him.

His sister, Faryal Talpur, has submitted a request too. She has argued that she is the mother of a child with disabilities and has to take care of her daughter. Talpur has asked the court to allow her to fulfill her obligations.

The PPP co-chairperson was arrested on June 10 after the Islamabad High Court rejected his bail, while his sister was taken into custody four days later. NAB is investigating the siblings for their alleged involvement in money laundering and Park Lane cases.

NAB’s claims that Zardari Group, a company owned by Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, received Rs30 million of Rs4.4 billion in suspicious transactions carried out through fake accounts in the money laundering case.

The Park Lane Estate, on the other hand, is a Karachi-based real estate firm. The anti-graft watchdog had initiated an inquiry against Zardari and his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials. Bilawal was given a clean chit in the case on June 12.

 
asif ali zardari islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad High Court, Asif Ali Zardari, bail petition, NAB, Park Lane reference, money laundering case
 
MOST READ
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
SC suspends notification extending Army chief's tenure
SC suspends notification extending Army chief’s tenure
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.