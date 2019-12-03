Asif Zardari seeks bail on medical grounds in NAB cases

Former president Asif Ali Zardari approached the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday seeking bail on medical grounds in the two NAB cases against him.

Zardari has submitted two separate requests in the Park Lane and money laundering references against him.

The petition argues that the PPP co-chairperson should be given bail till the completion of the trial against him.

His sister, Faryal Talpur, has submitted a request too. She has argued that she is the mother of a child with disabilities and has to take care of her daughter. Talpur has asked the court to allow her to fulfill her obligations.

The PPP co-chairperson was arrested on June 10 after the Islamabad High Court rejected his bail, while his sister was taken into custody four days later. NAB is investigating the siblings for their alleged involvement in money laundering and Park Lane cases.

NAB’s claims that Zardari Group, a company owned by Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, received Rs30 million of Rs4.4 billion in suspicious transactions carried out through fake accounts in the money laundering case.

The Park Lane Estate, on the other hand, is a Karachi-based real estate firm. The anti-graft watchdog had initiated an inquiry against Zardari and his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials. Bilawal was given a clean chit in the case on June 12.