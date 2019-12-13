Asif Ali Zardari to have treatment in Karachi: Farhatullah Babar

Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari would have his treatment at a Karachi hospital, party leader Farhatullah Babar said Friday.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Babar said the condition of the former president was not good.

However, he said no suggestion regarding his departure abroad was under consideration at present.

“Asif Ali Zardari will have treatment in Karachi,” the PPP leader said.

A VIP room has been reserved for the PPP co-chairman at a private hospital in Karachi, according to party sources.

Two separate rooms have also been booked for his security staff.

The former president also met party leaders at his residence in Islamabad Friday evening. He’s to reach Karachi Friday night.

On Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court had granted him bail on medical grounds in the money laundering and Park Lane cases.

In its report submitted to the court, a medical board had said the PPP co-chairman might need an angiography or angioplasty. It had said that keeping him in custody could prove life-threatening.

Zardari was arrested on June 10. The National Accountability Bureau is investigating him and his sister Faryal Talpur in the money laundering and Park Lane cases.

