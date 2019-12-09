Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Politics

Another contempt petition filed against Firdous Awan 

39 mins ago
Another contempt petition filed against Firdous Awan 

Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant to the PM on information and broadcasting, has found herself embroiled in yet another controversy following her comments on the ECP. The PML-N has filed a contempt case against her remarks on the foreign funding case against the PTI. 

Acting Chief Election Commissioner Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi took up the case on Monday.

The PML-N lawyer said that Pemra has been named as a respondent in the case too.

The regulatory authority’s lawyer said that Pemra will submit its reply at the next hearing.

Awan’s lawyer argued that the petitioner doesn’t have sufficient evidence to prove the charge.

The case has been adjourned till December 16.

The petition has been filed against Awan’s November 23 tweet, in which she claimed that opposition parties have threatened the ECP. These are the same “elements” that made criticised the electoral body for failure of the result transmission system and not releasing Form 45 during the general elections in 2018, she had said.

She remarked that the opposition has become an example of political hypocrisy, adding that the petition against the PTI in the foreign funding case will be rejected.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
ECP Firdous Ashiq Awan
 
HOME  
 
 
