Return money and walk free, Ali Zaidi offers Zardari

2 hours ago
Says the government's stance is clear

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi offered on Friday Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to walk free by returning [looted] money.

The minister said so while addressing a ceremony in Karachi

Friday. He noted that the former president was granted bail by a court.

"We are not running the courts," Zaidi told

reporters. "This is a court verdict, they have granted bail.

"It is our stated position if you want to walk free by

paying money then go ahead," he said.

Commenting on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology attack by

lawyers, the minister said the Punjab government would handle the matter in its

entirety.

"We won't let anyone escape and set such a

precedent," he said. "What you have done is tantamount to war crime."

Zaidi said the attack by lawyers on the hospital could not be forgiven at all. "An inquiry is being held and no one will be spared," he added.

Tell us what you think:



 

 
 
 
 
 

 
