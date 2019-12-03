Akram Durrani seeks pre-arrest bail in four corruption cases

JUI-F leader Akram Durrani approached the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday seeking pre-arrest bail in four corruption cases against him.

He filed for bail in cases pertaining to bulletproof cars, illegal appointments in housing ministry, owning more assets than known sources of income, and an appointment case of a director.

On November 23, the National Accountability Bureau wrote a letter to the interior ministry suggesting that Durrani’s name should be added to the Exit Control List. In its letter, NAB asked the Ministry of Interior to place his name on the ECL because they believe that the former federal minister could leave the country.

