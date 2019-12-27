2020 to be the year of transparent election: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that 2020 will be the year of transparent election in the country.

He said so while addressing a rally at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on account of death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Addressing the participants, the PPP chairman recalled the services of party founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for the country and its people.

“Bhutto gave rights to labourers and land to peasants,” he said. “He made people the real source of power.”

Bilawal said former premier Benazir Bhutto provided rights to women, freed the media and elevated Pakistan’s name in the world.

“Political orphans are panicking, their puppet rule is shaking today,” he said. “They are unable to run the country and economy.”

The PPP chairman said a country could not flourish with its people going to bed on empty stomachs.

“The country would not be able to function if political orphans continued to rule,” he said.

Bilawal said people all over the country were saying goodbyes to the incumbent government.

“The country, democracy and freedom [of speech] are in danger,” he said.

“2020 will be year of transparent election,” the PPP chairman added.