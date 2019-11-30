Saturday, November 30, 2019  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

‘Zardari’s plea bargain matter will be solved by March’ 

2 hours ago
The matter pertaining to the plea bargain of former president Asif Ali Zardari will be solved by March, said Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan won’t give an NRO at any cost, remarked the federal minister while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

“I don’t think Punjab leader is being changed anytime soon,” he said, adding that Punjab CM Usman Buzdar is learning with time.

Speaking on the extension of the army chief, Rasheed said that some mistakes were made but the government had good intentions. His extension would’ve been approved by the majority as none of the parties have opposed it. “No party has any problem with his extension”.

Farogh Naseem is a fantastic lawyer, said Rasheed. He did not do anything wrong while fighting the case on army chief’s behalf, he added.

‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
 
 
 
 
 
 
