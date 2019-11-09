Saturday, November 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Won’t accept a ‘rubber stamp’ government in Pakistan: Fazl

1 hour ago
Photo: Online

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, said on Saturday that the government inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor on the same day when “India gave Babri Masjid’s verdict against the Muslims.”

Addressing the participants of the Azadi March sit-in in Islamabad, Fazl said that he will never accept a “rubber stamp” government in the country.

“We want to see a democratic and lawful government in the country,” the JUI-F leader said. “We want to see the Muslims of the world on a single platform.”

Fazl, who has been sitting in Islamabad along with his thousands of supporters and seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation, said that his party wants to make Pakistan’s future bright and powerful.

“It is our country and not anyone’s property,” the JUI-F leader said, adding that they are even ready to develop friendly relations with America and Europe, but are not ready to be their slaves.

