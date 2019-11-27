There is political consensus over Gen Bajwa’s extension: Fawad

Fawad Chaudhry, a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a minister in his cabinet, said on Wednesday that there is a wider consensus among the political parties over the extension of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“The opposition parties didn’t have any objection over General Bajwa’s extension,” Chaudhry told SAMAA TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik.

“No political party has expressed reservation over the extension of General Bajwa,” the minister said.

The prime minister and his cabinet have will decide if there is a threat to national security and the steps they should take to handle it, Chaudhry said while defending his government’s decision to grant an extension to the army chief.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a leader of the PML-N, blamed the government and its minister over the ongoing controversy over the extension of the army chief.

“The biggest reason behind this government’s failure is the advice of its ministers,” the PML-N leader said, adding that the government didn’t even know about the appointment and re-appointment of the officials.