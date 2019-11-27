Wednesday, November 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

There is political consensus over Gen Bajwa’s extension: Fawad

38 mins ago
There is political consensus over Gen Bajwa’s extension: Fawad

Fawad Chaudhry, a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a minister in his cabinet, said on Wednesday that there is a wider consensus among the political parties over the extension of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“The opposition parties didn’t have any objection over General Bajwa’s extension,” Chaudhry told SAMAA TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik.

“No political party has expressed reservation over the extension of General Bajwa,” the minister said.

The prime minister and his cabinet have will decide if there is a threat to national security and the steps they should take to handle it, Chaudhry said while defending his government’s decision to grant an extension to the army chief.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a leader of the PML-N, blamed the government and its minister over the ongoing controversy over the extension of the army chief.

“The biggest reason behind this government’s failure is the advice of its ministers,” the PML-N leader said, adding that the government didn’t even know about the appointment and re-appointment of the officials.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
GENERAL QAMAR JAVED BAJWA Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Imran Khan, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan, Extension
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.