PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is no longer the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee.

His resignation was accepted on Wednesday by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

The resignation will be effective from Wednesday, November 20, according to a notification issued by the National Assembly secretariat.

Shehbaz is currently in London with his with his brother, former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is getting medical treatment.

