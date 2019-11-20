Sharif family lawyer discusses Maryam’s bail, Nawaz’s medical treatment

Attaullah Tarar has become a very recognisable face in the PML-N, mainly because he is one of the lead lawyers representing the Sharif family in most of their cases.

Tarar spoke to SAMAA TV on its show Naya Din Wednesday morning and explained some of the legal aspects of the Sharif family’s cases.

To start with, he put an end to talk of Maryam Nawaz receiving bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on humanitarian grounds. We filed two applications, he explained. One on humanitarian grounds so that she could take care of her ailing father and a second on merit, he said. The merit bail application had already been fixed for hearing and the bail was given on that application, he said.

The court said that the accusation against her had not been established and said that as a goodwill gesture, she should submit her passport and a surety.

“Maryam sahiba is very close to her father and wanted to be with him and take care of him but unfortunately, because we’ve submitted her passport to the court and we respect the court’s decision, she has not been able to travel with her father,” said Tarar. Nawaz Sharif, the three-time former premier and Maryam’s father, landed in London Tuesday night after he was granted bail by two courts. He is out of the country seeking medical treatment.

We are exploring the legal routes to get her with him, said Tarar, adding that they are formulating a strategy right now and are confident that they will find a way.

Regarding Nawaz’s medical treatment, especially in light of the time limit imposed on him because of his limited bail, Tarar said that the Islamabad High Court had ordered the Punjab government to submit Nawaz’s medical reports in eight weeks and the Lahore High Court ordered the reports to be submitted after four weeks. The bail conditions are also dependent on Nawaz’s health and the severity of his illness, he explained.

He will be checked out by his doctors in London who will then either recommend that he stay there for treatment or travel on to Boston, said Tarar.

But he will return to Pakistan as soon as health permits, he clarified.

For Tarar, the most challenging case he has fought for the Sharif family has been the case to get Nawaz bail and get his name off the ECL. Time was of the essence, he said, adding that each day was precious. Thankfully, we had a good legal team with experts and great coordination, he said.

But there was a lot of pressure in the case because of the time being wasted everywhere, especially when they submitted requests to the interior ministry, he said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.