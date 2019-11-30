Saturday, November 30, 2019  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
Rana Sanaullah’s lawyers boycott proceedings over ‘policing of trial’

11 mins ago
Lawyers representing PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah are done with the constant policing of the politician’s trial. They claim that the police don’t allow other lawyers or reporters to enter the courtroom. 

They boycotted court proceedings on Saturday in protest and asked for an open trial of the drug trafficking case against the MNA.

The police even start using a megaphone when any PML-N leader is speaking to the media, said one lawyer, adding that 2,500 policemen have been deployed for only 25 to 30 people. “How is this fair?”

Attaullah Tarar, a PML-N lawyer, even had a fight with policemen outside the judicial complex in Lahore. The police shoved him and he pushed another policeman in response.

“We are not mentally prepared right for the case,” said Zahid Bukhari, a lawyer of Sanaullah. We fear that the police will beat the lawyers, he said. “They have surrounded us, why shouldn’t we fight back?”

Azam Nazeem Tarar, another lawyer, remarked that many questions have been raised about this case already and if the police want to regulate the case then we choose not to become part of this trial.

The case has been adjourned till December 14.

Sanaullah was arrested on July 1 for possession of drugs. The ANF claims to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his car. The PML-N leader, on the other hand, has denied the charge. Sanaullah’s wife suggested the drugs were planted in his car.

