Saturday, November 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Rallies held across Pakistan as part of JUI-F’s Plan C

2 hours ago
Opposition parties band together for a new series of protests

Rallies and protests were held across Pakistan on Friday by the JUI-F and other opposition parties as part of their Plan C.

After plans A and B, JUI-F Fazlur Rehman directed opposition parties to hold rallies across Pakistan.

They were held in Rawalpindi, Quetta, Chaman and Harnai, among other cities.

Workers of the JUP and JUI-F held a rally near the Rawalpindi Press Club while the JUI-F, PkMAP, PML-N, ANP and National Party held a rally in Quetta, starting from the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation.

In Chaman, the rally began on Bogara Road while in Harnai, it was held at the main chowk.

In Multan the JUI staged a protest at the Manzoorabad Chowk while in Dera Ghazi Khan it was held at Singam Chowk.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
jui-f plan c
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
NRO, Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, Musharraf, MQM, PPP, PMLN, Pakistan, Ordinance, law
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Military takeover was 'of course unconstitutional': Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Military takeover was ‘of course unconstitutional’: Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.