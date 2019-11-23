Rallies held across Pakistan as part of JUI-F’s Plan C

Opposition parties band together for a new series of protestsRallies and protests were held across Pakistan on Friday by the JUI-F and other opposition parties as part of their Plan C.After plans A and B, JUI-F Fazlur Rehman directed opposition parties to hold rallies across Pakistan.They were held in Rawalpindi, Quetta, Chaman and Harnai, among other cities.Workers of the JUP and JUI-F held a rally near the Rawalpindi Press Club while the JUI-F, PkMAP, PML-N, ANP and National Party held a rally in Quetta, starting from the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation.In Chaman, the rally began on Bogara Road while in Harnai, it was held at the main chowk.In Multan the JUI staged a protest at the Manzoorabad Chowk while in Dera Ghazi Khan it was held at Singam Chowk.