Rallies held across Pakistan as part of JUI-F’s Plan C

Opposition parties band together for a new series of protests

After plans A and B, JUI-F Fazlur Rehman directed opposition parties to hold rallies across Pakistan.

They were held in Rawalpindi, Quetta, Chaman and Harnai, among other cities.

Workers of the JUP and JUI-F held a rally near the Rawalpindi Press Club while the JUI-F, PkMAP, PML-N, ANP and National Party held a rally in Quetta, starting from the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation.

In Chaman, the rally began on Bogara Road while in Harnai, it was held at the main chowk.

In Multan the JUI staged a protest at the Manzoorabad Chowk while in Dera Ghazi Khan it was held at Singam Chowk.