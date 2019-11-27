PTI parliamentary party meeting summoned to discuss political, security situation

A meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the parliament has been summoned on Thursday to discuss the current political, financial and security situation of the country, sources within the ruling party told SAMAA TV.

The meeting would be held at the Parliament House at 5pm on Thursday, the sources said. Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the meeting.

They said the participants would share their views on the current political, financial and security situation of the country.

All PTI members of the parliament have been directed to ensure their presence at the meeting, the sources added.

