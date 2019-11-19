PTI government is a ‘total disaster’: Mustafa Kamal

Says the government can't work

"I am disappointed after listening to the speeches of Prime Minister Imran Khan," the PSP chairperson said in Karachi on Tuesday.

He added that PM Khan mimicked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his recent speech and is insulting the leaders of the opposition parties.

During his speech on Monday, the premier had mimicked Bilawal and said: "Bilawal has startled scientists worldwide by saying 'jab barish hoti hai to pani ata hai' (water pours when it rains).”

“It is a total disaster, Kamal said while commenting on the federal government. “Nobody cares about poor people.”

“This government can't work,” he said, inviting people from “Kashmore to Kashmir” to join his party.

“We will fix the country and the province,” the PSP chairperson said.