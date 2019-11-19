Tuesday, November 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

PTI government is a ‘total disaster’: Mustafa Kamal

46 mins ago
Says the government can't work

Mustafa Kamal, a former Karachi mayor and the leader of the Pak Sarzameen Party, has severely criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that his government is a “total disaster”.

"I am disappointed after listening to the speeches of Prime Minister Imran Khan," the PSP chairperson said in Karachi on Tuesday.

He added that PM Khan mimicked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his recent speech and is insulting the leaders of the opposition parties.

During his speech on Monday, the premier had mimicked Bilawal and said: "Bilawal has startled scientists worldwide by saying 'jab barish hoti hai to pani ata hai' (water pours when it rains).”

“It is a total disaster, Kamal said while commenting on the federal government. “Nobody cares about poor people.”

“This government can't work,” he said, inviting people from “Kashmore to Kashmir” to join his party.

“We will fix the country and the province,” the PSP chairperson said.

