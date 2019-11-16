Saturday, November 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

PTI government has failed to deliver: Amir Khan

2 hours ago
PTI government has failed to deliver: Amir Khan

File photo: MQM

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) is unhappy with the ruling party because the leaders of the Karachi-based party believe that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf didn’t deliver on its promises.

“It is unfortunate that Prime Minister came to Karachi and announced Rs162 billion for Karachi but we didn’t even get Rs1billion from those Rs162billion,” senior MQM-P leader Amir Khan told SAMAA TV.

The MQM-P has six seats in the national assembly and two of its members are in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.

In the 2018 election, the PTI emerged as the largest party in the urban Sindh with 14 national assembly seats in Karachi.

The MQM-P showed reservations over the election results but became the part of the government after PTI leader Jahangir Tareen paid a visit to the MQM-P headquarters in Karachi’s Bahadurabad.

“We have reservations over the results of the election but let’s accept their people were elected but what they delivered to people of Karachi,” Amir Khan said.

The ruling party can’t stay in power without the support of its allies. The PTI could lose its government if the MQM withdraws its support.

However, Khan said his party doesn’t want to “derail the system” by withdrawing the support. But he added that the MQM-P workers and the people of Karachi have been left disappointed.

SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
MQM PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
JUIF, Molana fazal ur Rehman, Azadi march
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.