PTI government has failed to deliver: Amir Khan

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) is unhappy with the ruling party because the leaders of the Karachi-based party believe that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf didn’t deliver on its promises.

“It is unfortunate that Prime Minister came to Karachi and announced Rs162 billion for Karachi but we didn’t even get Rs1billion from those Rs162billion,” senior MQM-P leader Amir Khan told SAMAA TV.

The MQM-P has six seats in the national assembly and two of its members are in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.

In the 2018 election, the PTI emerged as the largest party in the urban Sindh with 14 national assembly seats in Karachi.

The MQM-P showed reservations over the election results but became the part of the government after PTI leader Jahangir Tareen paid a visit to the MQM-P headquarters in Karachi’s Bahadurabad.

“We have reservations over the results of the election but let’s accept their people were elected but what they delivered to people of Karachi,” Amir Khan said.

The ruling party can’t stay in power without the support of its allies. The PTI could lose its government if the MQM withdraws its support.

However, Khan said his party doesn’t want to “derail the system” by withdrawing the support. But he added that the MQM-P workers and the people of Karachi have been left disappointed.