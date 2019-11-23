PTI foreign funding case takes new turn, another petition filed

The foreign funding case against the ruling PTI took a new turn on Saturday when another petition was filed in the case.

Akbar S Babar, a now estranged founding member of the PTI, filed the original petition accusing the party of receiving funding from abroad on November 14, 2014. He has now filed another petition accusing the PTI of using delaying tactics in the case. He said the party was misleading the scrutiny committee and asked the ECP to hear the case itself.

Babar said the ECP should summon all the records in the case and then make a decision itself.

In his petition, Babar said the scrutiny committee has held 42 sessions but no records have been presented yet. Sixteen directives have not been adhered to, he added.

He asked the ECP to hear the case soon.

The original case accused the party of corruption and illegal funding. The ECP has so far dismissed four petitions filed by the PTI in this case. The PTI had alleged that the scrutiny committee of conducting an investigation without informing party members and then leaked the details. The third petition said that Babar’s petition was based on malicious intent and the fourth was on providing details of the accounts provided by the State Bank.

The proceedings were delayed because the PTI had filed a writ petition in October 2015 in the Islamabad High Court seeking to restrain the ECP scrutiny of its accounts. The ECP took up the case once again in 2017.

Recently, the ECP accepted the opposition’s petition in the case and said it would be holding hearings every day.

