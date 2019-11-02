PM summons PTI core committee meeting to discuss Azadi March

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting today (Saturday) of the PTI’s core committee to discuss political tensions stemming because of the Azadi March.

The premier phoned PTI’s Babar Awan and asked for suggestions about what should be done against the march participants.

PM Khan said that the opposition can protest for as many days as they want, the government will not stop them. However, if the march participants break any laws, strict action will be taken against them.

During the meeting, the government and PTI leaders will discuss the current situation of the country and whether or not the premier should make an address to the nation.

Committee member and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said he will make JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman agree to follow the law so that no law and order situation arises. He advised the participants not to play with the people’s religious and spiritual sentiments.

