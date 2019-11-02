PM Khan’s resignation is off the table, government tells JUI-F

Prime Minister Imran Khan is not going to tender his resignation, said Defence Minister Pervez Khattak while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

“We had signed an agreement with the JUI-F,” he said, adding that party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has given speeches that were highly condemnable.

“On one hand, they agreed to our terms and then gave speeches criticising the government and state institutions,” he remarked. “You saw ISPR’s message saying that they are standing with democratic institutions.” You are criticising the institutions that have always saved us when we needed them. Institutions are for everyone and they support everyone, Khattak added. It just shows that they haven’t agreed to what they signed on the contract. “We haven’t changed our stance but they did.”

The core committee even announced that they will take legal action against Fazl for his remarks against the premier.

He said that the government hasn’t called off dialogue with any opposition party. “We are in touch with all of them and our doors are always open.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan had summoned a meeting of the PTI’s core committee to discuss political tensions stemming because of the Azadi March.

The premier phoned PTI’s Babar Awan and asked for suggestions about what should be done against the march participants.

PM Khan said that the opposition can protest for as many days as they want, the government will not stop them. However, if the march participants break any laws, strict action will be taken against them.

During the meeting, the government and PTI leaders discussed the current situation of the country and whether or not the premier should make an address to the nation.

Committee member and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said he will make JUI-F chief agree to follow the law so that no law and order situation arises. He advised the participants not to play with the people’s religious and spiritual sentiments.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.