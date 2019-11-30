PM Haider announces holding student union elections across Azad Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Saturday announced holding student union elections across the state.

In a statement issued Saturday, he termed educational institutions “nurseries” of national politics, saying a “natural leadership” would come out of these institutions.

The AJK premier said they needed to train their youth politically to enable them decide about future of the country and shoulder their responsibilities with an enlightened vision.

“We cannot achieve political development in the country without promoting ideological politics,” he said.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government in AJK was proud to have already enacted student unions and now planning to hold their elections.

“I watched it on television that students were raising voice and demanding restoration of student unions,” PM Haider said.

“I really felt proud that our government had already restored these unions and now we are moving ahead for their elections.”

He directed all universities and colleges devise a code of conduct for holding student union elections in their respective institutions.

The AJK prime minister recalled that it was the student unions that struggled against dictatorships and reformed political arena of the country.

He asked students to stick to their ideologies and work for welfare of the nation with a new vigour.

PM Haider said the nation needed a leadership who followed the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Dr. Allama Iqbal and other leaders of the Pakistan Movement.

Pakistan came into existence on the basis of the political ideology of these leaders who rendered matchless sacrifices, he said.

“We need to have such genuine politicians for today’s Pakistan,” the AJK prime minister said.

“Unfortunately, the leadership in national and provincial assemblies today thinks the other way round, instead of having national thoughts.”

