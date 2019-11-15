Pakistan will have a new PM by next year: Bilawal

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would have to go and the country would have a new prime minister by the next year.

“I can say it with full confidence that he [Imran Khan] will not remain the prime minister and he will have to go,” the PPP chairman said. “We will have a new prime minister by the next year.”

Commenting on the JUI-F’s Azadi March, Bilawal said it had increased the chances of PM Khan’s ouster.

When asked if he endorsed Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s “Plan B”, Bilawal said the JUI-F didn’t share the details of its “Plan B” or “Plan C” with PPP leaders.

The JUI-F has blocked several roads across the country as part of “Plan B” of its anti-government drive.

The PPP chairman said he wasn’t aware of the discussions between Fazl and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

He further said that his party would organize its next foundation day in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.