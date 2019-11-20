Opposition parties want quick judgment in the PTI funding case

The illegal funding case against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been ongoing for five years, said JUI-F’s Akram Durrani. The case should not be delayed anymore and the Election Commission should announce a quick judgment, he added.

Durrani, accompanied by PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal, submitted a letter to the chief election commissioner on the matter. The letter has been signed by all the members of the Rehbar Committee.

“NAB has been summoning me thrice a week and there has been no progress in this case,” he remarked while speaking to the media after submitting the letter on Wednesday. Durrani said that he is hopeful that some action will be taken and its judgment will be announced soon. “Delays in such cases are bad for our country.”

Our economy is being affected, unemployment is high and Parliament isn’t able to function properly, he said. We have never seen such a situation before, he added.

The PTI, on the other hand, has challenged the Election Commission’s October 10 verdict in the case. The petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court. It will be heard in the first week of December.

The ECP dismissed the four petitions filed by the PTI in the foreign funding case. The PTI had challenged the scrutiny committee of conducting an investigation without informing party members and then leaking the details. The third petition said that Akbar S Babar’s petition was based on malicious intent and the fourth was on providing details of the accounts provided by State Bank.

The funding case was filed in November 2014 by a founding member of the party, Babar. He accused the party of corruption and illegal funding.

The proceedings were delayed because the PTI had filed a writ petition in October 2015 in the Islamabad High Court seeking to restrain the ECP scrutiny of its accounts. The ECP took up the case once again in 2017.

