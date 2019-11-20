Never met ex-ISI chief: Aleem Khan denies Pervaiz Elahi’s claims

I have never met former ISI chief Lieutenant General Shuja Pasha, said PTI leader Aleem Khan in response to claims by Pervaiz Elahi, a PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly speaker, who said that he joined the PTI after meeting the former intelligence agency chief.

“The general he [Pervaiz Elahi] is referring to, I have never met him. Neither have I ever expressed any wish to meet him nor has General Pasha done the same for me,” the PTI leader told the media on Tuesday. “I don’t think we even recognize each other by sight.”

Lieutenant General Ahmad Shuja Pasha is a retired three star rank general who also served as the director-general of the ISI from October 2008 till March 2012.

In an interview with Geo News, Elahi had claimed that in 2010, the former general had “poached” his party members for the PTI. Elahi said he had even complained against General Pasha to General Parvez Kayani, the then chief of army staff.

Elahi claimed that all those who are now senior ranking leaders of the PTI were once in the PML-Q, including Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan.

But Khan rejected Elahi’s statement. The PTI leader said that he joined the party after Imran Khan personally asked him to.