Nawaz Sharif flies to London in air ambulance

Former PM Nawaz Sharif has boarded an air ambulance bound for London where he will seek treatment.

An air ambulance from Qatar had come to take him to London. The plane landed at Lahore airport at 8:45 am.

Nawaz is being accompanied by his brother, Shahbaz Sharif, and his personal doctor Dr Adnan.

The Lahore High Court had allowed the former premier to travel abroad for treatment without submitting indemnity bonds. On November 16, the court instructed the government to remove the name of the PML-N supremo from the Exit Control List.

On November 13, the government allowed Nawaz to travel abroad only if he submits Rs7 billion surety bonds before leaving. “Nawaz Sharif can go abroad by submitting Rs7 billion indemnity bonds,” said Law Minister Farogh Naseem at a press conference.

Nawaz was granted interim bail on humanitarian grounds on October 26 by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia corruption reference. The bail was approved after the National Accountability Bureau decided not to oppose it. The former premier was seeking treatment at Lahore’s Services Hospital and then Sharif Medical City after his health deteriorated last month.

