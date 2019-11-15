Nawaz can’t go abroad without submitting surety, govt tells court 

The government thinks that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif shouldn’t be allowed to leave the country without submitting any kind of surety.

The additional attorney general submitted on Friday the government’s reply in the petition asking for all conditions to be removed from striking off Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List. The petition has been submitted by PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif. The government, in its reply, has argued that the Lahore High Court doesn’t have the jurisdiction to hear this petition, adding that the case should be dismissed.

The court, however, rejected the federal government’s stance and admitted the petition. It will now be heard on November 16.

Amjad Pervaiz, a member of Shehbaz’s legal team, told the court that Nawaz isn’t well and submitted a request for early hearing in the court.

The PML-N wants Nawaz to go abroad to seek treatment. He, however, cannot leave the country till his name is removed from the no-fly list. The government agreed to allow Nawaz to fly abroad for four weeks only if he submits indemnity bonds worth Rs7.5 billion. This condition was rejected by the PML-N after which Shehbaz approached the Lahore High Court.

Watch the video below to find why the PML-N is unwilling to pay the indemnity bonds.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Naeem heard the case on Friday.

One of the judges asked if there is any law under which the federal government can impose a condition on someone for removing their name from the ECL. “Did NAB Islamabad give the orders to put his name on the ECL? Does the Lahore High Court not have the authority to remove any person’s name from the ECL? Is the name on the no-fly list because of the verdict of an accountability court in Islamabad?” asked the judge.

