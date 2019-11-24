Sunday, November 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Musharraf wants treason verdict halted till he’s healthy again

6 mins ago
A special court hearing the high treason case against former president General Pervez Musharraf reserved its verdict in the case and is expected to announce the verdict soon. General Musharraf has challenged this is in the Lahore High Court on Saturday.

He has argued that he is getting treatment abroad. He’s currently in Dubai.

The special court reserved its verdict on November 19 without hearing my side, he said. The former president said he wanted the court to being hearing the case again, according to the Supreme Court’s verdict.

He has asked the Lahore High Court to suspend the special court’s reserved verdict until he is healthy enough to appear before the court. The Lahore High Court will hear the petition on November 25.

The high treason trial of has been pending since December 2013 when Musharraf was booked in the case.

lahore high court pervez musharraf
 
NRO, Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, Musharraf, MQM, PPP, PMLN, Pakistan, Ordinance, law
 
