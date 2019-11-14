Khawaja Asif lectures National Assembly on minding their manners

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif wants the government and other members of the National Assembly to mind their manners.

Let’s bring civility back into our politics, he said, adding that this isn’t “political gimmickry”. This will dirty Pakistan’s politics, in fact it already has, he cried, urging politicians to be civil. This new generation doesn’t consider politics a good thing, he said.

He made this comments during Thursday’s National Assembly session after giving two examples of what he called the government’s mindset and incivility. He cited a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan where he reportedly asked someone to “make sure Nawaz Sharif’s reports aren’t being falsified and fake samples aren’t being used” as well as a phone call between a court officer and officer of the law ministry. During the phone call, the court officer reportedly asked the law ministry officer what the government’s position was on Nawaz Sharif’s case, to which the latter replied that he could die for all the difference it made to them.

I’m asking you for the government’s position, not your personal opinion, clarified the court official, to which the law ministry officer replied that this was the government’s position as well, said Asif. He called out this behaviour and urged politicians to be more civil.

We all fight against each other in politics, we fight each other in elections but that doesn’t make someone my mortal enemy, he said. It doesn’t mean you stop their access to healthcare, he said.

He vowed that if something happened to Nawaz Sharif, this government would pay both in this life and the hereafter. He reiterated that despite ample cause, Nawaz’s government did not take revenge on the PTI.

This is a self-destroying and self-defeating attitude, he said, adding that it isn’t what will pay off in the long run. We learnt from our mistakes, you should too, he said, urging the PTI to learn from history.

Don’t use this power given to you for political revenge or vendettas, he urged. Cool the fire, open your hearts and act according to your position, he said.