Kashmiris can never forget Nawaz’s kindness, says AJK premier

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that government and 220 million people have always extended unconditional support to the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

He was addressing PML-N workers in connection with the appointment of former candidate for the legislative assembly and party worker Shoaib Abid as vice-chairperson of the Local Government Board at Kashmir House on Saturday.

Raja Farooq Haider said the government of Pakistan raised voice for the oppressed Kashmiris at every available forum for which the people of AJK and Kashmir are thankful.

He informed the workers that AJK’s share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) increased manifold after 26 years. “The development budget rose from Rs10 billion to Rs24 billion. People could see visible changes in health, education and infrastructure development” he added.

Raja Farooq Haider while giving credit for the ongoing development and significant increase in the development budget of the state to former PM Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that Kashmiris could never forget his kindness and invaluable support.

“Nawaz took practical steps and resolved the longstanding issues of state government. Later, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also continued his mission”, Haider added.

Raja Farooq Haider asked workers to make close liaisons with the public and play an active role in solving their problems. “The present government is utilising all available resources to address the genuine problems of the masses. Revolutionary steps have been taken in three and a half years time and the same will continue in the coming years,” the premier told workers.

