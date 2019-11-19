JUI-F calls off Plan B, roads won’t be blocked

The opposition parties’ Rehbar committee has decided to end its “Plan B” and not block roads and highways from tomorrow (Wednesday), the committee announced Tuesday night.

Akram Durrani, a JUI-F leader, told reporters in Islamabad that the opposition parties won’t block roads but organise rallies in every district. The dates of the rallies will be decided by the provincial leaders of the opposition parties.

The JUI-F leader announced that the opposition parties will stage a demonstration outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday.

When asked if his party is planning to return to Islamabad to stage a sit-in in Islamabad, Durrani said they won’t have to do it.

Plan B of the opposition parties came into effect on November 14 after the JUI-F called off its 14-day long Azadi March sit-in in Islamabad.

Ahsan Iqbal, a PML-N leader, told reporters that new transparent elections will be held in the country next and the democratic leadership will get a chance to come forward. The opposition parties will ask the ECP to decide on a foreign funding case against the PTI as early as possible.

Farhatullah Babar, a PPP leader, also endorsed the decision of the Rehbar Committee and said that his party was satisfied.