Hina Pervez Butt takes a jibe at PM Imran Khan

PML-N leader Hina Pervez Butt has said that the PML-N won’t give a dime to the PTI government following the latter’s decision to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad if he pays a massive indemnity bond.

“If the prime minister is in dire need of Rs7 billion or Rs7.5 billion, then he may sell his Bani Gala bungalow,” Butt tweeted, adding that the PML-N will not hand over any money to the federal government.

The PTI government asked on Wednesday former premier Nawaz to submit an indemnity bond of Rs7.5 billion to be able to travel abroad for his medical treatment. Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem said Nawaz will be given “one-time” permission to travel abroad for a period of four weeks.

The announcement has since sparked a row between PML-N and PTI leaders, with Hina Pervez Butt being the latest to join the bandwagon.

