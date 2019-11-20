‘Govt won’t challenge decision to let Nawaz fly without bonds’

‘

The federal government isn’t going to challenge the court’s decision to allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad without paying its indemnity bonds.

Nawaz, a three-time former premier, landed in London late Tuesday night after boarding an air ambulance in Lahore. The Lahore High Court ruled that he could travel abroad without paying the over Rs7 billion in indemnity bonds that the government was asking for. The government claimed it wanted a guarantee to ensure the PML-N founder returned to Pakistan.

He was granted bail by two separate courts—the Lahore High Court and the Islamabad High Court—to go abroad for medical treatment.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem has said that they will not challenge the high court’s decision, despite earlier rumblings that they would. The complete verdict hasn’t come in yet, he said, adding that they are waiting for it to be issued before deciding whether to appeal.

The Supreme Court usually does not entertain appeals on interim orders, he explained. He said if Nawaz does not return to Pakistan, his brother Shehbaz Sharif will be in contempt of court. Shehbaz is the one who petitioned the court to allow his brother to travel abroad and gave a written guarantee that he would return.

Naseem said that they would also evaluate former president Asif Zardari’s appeal on merit. Any prisoner who cannot be treated in Pakistan can go abroad, he said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.