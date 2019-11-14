Ghulam Sarwar comes to Firdous’ defence following pea price comment 

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan came to the defence of Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant on information, after people criticised her for claiming that the actual price of peas is Rs5 per kilogramme during a press conference.

He said that middlemen purchase peas for Rs5 per kilogramme from farmers and then sell it for Rs100. Khan was speaking to media after his hearing at the Islamabad High Court on Thursday.

Farmers more overnight than they do in a year, he claimed.

The court, on the other hand, has reserved its verdict in the contempt case against Khan and Awan. Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it will be announced on November 25 at 10:30am.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah asked the federal minister if he was aware of the repercussions of what he said. You said that Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports were forged and those were submitted in court, said the judge. You implied that the court’s verdict was based on fake reports, he remarked.

“That was just a political statement,” Khan told the court. “I just expressed my doubts. I can never think about saying anything against the courts.”

A contempt notice was issued to Awan on October 30 for criticising the judiciary during a press conference after Nawaz was granted bail in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case. She had said that granting bail to the former PM will “open a floodgate” of similar requests by other prisoners, adding that the PML-N supremo has been given a “special dispensation”.

The court has also issued notices to Khan in the contempt case for saying that Nawaz was released as a result of a deal with the government while speaking on a talk show.

