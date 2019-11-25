Monday, November 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Firdous marks contempt case withdrawal by talking about Nawaz again

54 mins ago
That's what got her in trouble the first time

The first thing Firdous Ashiq Awan did after the Islamabad High Court accepted her apology for commenting on a court decision to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad was to comment on Nawaz Sharif again. 

The special assistant to the prime minister on information landed in court because of her comment, apologised and was then served another contempt notice for trying to influence the court's decision. Chief Justice Athar Minallah accepted her and Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan's apologies but said that their statements proved that contempt had indeed been committed.

Despite this, we took back the show cause notices, said Justice Minallah, reminding the officials that the court's purpose was not to punish anyone. Political instability should not have an effect on the judicial system, he warned.

The people are looking towards the government and Parliament now, added Justice Minallah. He called the minister and special assistant to the rostrum and said they're both at important positions. Destroying people’s confidence in the name of politics is in no one’s interests, he said.

Following this, Awan addressed the media outside the court and said anchors and journalists who "counted each of Nawaz Sharif's breaths" should discuss his health now. Implying that he was perfectly healthy despite earlier protestations of the opposite, Awan said now that he's in a country with "all the equipment and facilities," there had been no update on the former premier's health. His healthy face is showing the media that your sensational breaking news was wrong, she claimed.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Firdous Ashiq Awan islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
NRO, Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, Musharraf, MQM, PPP, PMLN, Pakistan, Ordinance, law
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Military takeover was 'of course unconstitutional': Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Military takeover was ‘of course unconstitutional’: Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.