Firdous marks contempt case withdrawal by talking about Nawaz again

The special assistant to the prime minister on information landed in court because of her comment, apologised and was then served another contempt notice for trying to influence the court's decision. Chief Justice Athar Minallah accepted her and Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan's apologies but said that their statements proved that contempt had indeed been committed.

Despite this, we took back the show cause notices, said Justice Minallah, reminding the officials that the court's purpose was not to punish anyone. Political instability should not have an effect on the judicial system, he warned.

The people are looking towards the government and Parliament now, added Justice Minallah. He called the minister and special assistant to the rostrum and said they're both at important positions. Destroying people’s confidence in the name of politics is in no one’s interests, he said.

Following this, Awan addressed the media outside the court and said anchors and journalists who "counted each of Nawaz Sharif's breaths" should discuss his health now. Implying that he was perfectly healthy despite earlier protestations of the opposite, Awan said now that he's in a country with "all the equipment and facilities," there had been no update on the former premier's health. His healthy face is showing the media that your sensational breaking news was wrong, she claimed.