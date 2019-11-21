Firdous breathes sigh of relief as court ends contempt cases

Firdous Ashiq Awan, the prime minister’s special assistant on information and broadcasting, avoided contempt of court inquiries by the skin of her teeth. The Islamabad High court disposed of two contempt notices against her on Thursday.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict in two contempt cases against her. One was for tweeting on a government notification that had been challenged in court and another was for trying to influence court proceedings.

Justice Hassan said the verdict in the first case had been made under the axle load law. The ministry of works and services had suspended the law for a year and its notification had been challenged in court. Awan tweeted about the matter after it had already landed in court.

The court said that the court will give a detailed order in this case. It also disposed of the petition challenging the axle load law and said that neither the government nor the court had the power to suspend the law.

The second contempt case against Awan was filed by the court after it accepted her apology in yet another contempt case. She had commented on a court case against former premier Nawaz Sharif and said a “special court” had been convened in the evening to provide him “relief”. After being issued a contempt notice, Awan submitted an unconditional apology and while the court accepted it, it issued her a fresh contempt notice.

