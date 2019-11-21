Thursday, November 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Firdous breathes sigh of relief as court ends contempt cases

4 mins ago
Firdous breathes sigh of relief as court ends contempt cases

Photo: Online

Firdous Ashiq Awan, the prime minister’s special assistant on information and broadcasting, avoided contempt of court inquiries by the skin of her teeth. The Islamabad High court disposed of two contempt notices against her on Thursday. 

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict in two contempt cases against her. One was for tweeting on a government notification that had been challenged in court and another was for trying to influence court proceedings.

Justice Hassan said the verdict in the first case had been made under the axle load law. The ministry of works and services had suspended the law for a year and its notification had been challenged in court. Awan tweeted about the matter after it had already landed in court.

The court said that the court will give a detailed order in this case. It also disposed of the petition challenging the axle load law and said that neither the government nor the court had the power to suspend the law.

The second contempt case against Awan was filed by the court after it accepted her apology in yet another contempt case. She had commented on a court case against former premier Nawaz Sharif and said a “special court” had been convened in the evening to provide him “relief”. After being issued a contempt notice, Awan submitted an unconditional apology and while the court accepted it, it issued her a fresh contempt notice.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Firdous Ashiq Awan islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
NRO, Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, Musharraf, MQM, PPP, PMLN, Pakistan, Ordinance, law
 
MOST READ
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.