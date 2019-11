He spoke to the media in Sukkur

Speaking to the media outside PPP leader Khursheed Shah's house in Sukkur on Thursday, he said NAB is being used for politics. He said Shah is sick and this is a critical situation.

Shah is in NAB custody in a corruption and assets beyond means case.

Fazl condemned this kind of accountability and said they don't accept it.

