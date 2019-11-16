Fawad Chaudhry submits privilege motion against Khawaja Asif

khawaj

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry submitted on Saturday a privilege motion against Khawaja Asif.

The motion says that Asif lied on the assembly floor, adding that the Islamabad High Court verdict says that the federal and provincial governments did not raise any objections on Nawaz Sharif’s bail plea.

“He [Asif] claimed that the law officer told him that Nawaz Sharif could die and it won’t make any difference,” Chaudhry remarked while speaking to the media outside Parliament on November 14. “The law officer accepted in court that Nawaz should be sent abroad if his health is at risk,” he said. “This is a part of the court records. Will they [the PML-N leaders] lie about this too?”

During the National Assembly session on Thursday, Asif asked for politicians to bring civility back into politics. He then cited a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan where he reportedly asked someone to “make sure Nawaz Sharif’s reports aren’t being falsified and fake samples aren’t being used” as well as a phone call between a court officer and officer of the law ministry. During the phone call, the court officer reportedly asked the law ministry officer what the government’s position was on Nawaz Sharif’s case, to which the latter replied that he could die for all the difference it made to them.

