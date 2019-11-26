Cabinet approves new summary for extension in army chief’s tenure

The federal cabinet has approved a new summary for an extension in the army chief’s tenure and sent it to the President for approval, it was announced Tuesday.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Special Assistant to the PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar held a press conference after the cabinet reviewed the Supreme Court proceedings regarding the extension in the service of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

An amendment Rule 255 of the Army regulation has been approved by the cabinet to assist the court.

The biggest announcement, however, was the resignation of Farogh Naseem as the law minister. He will be representing the army chief in court.

Background

On August 19, the prime minister re-appointed the army chief. But when he was informed that he didn’t have the power to do so, as it was the prerogative of the president, then a summary was sent on the same day to the President House. President Arif Alvi then approved the re-appointment, according to the court.

After this, the government realized that the cabinet has to approve the extension. Then, on August 20, a day after the notification had been issued, a summary for the extension was sent to the cabinet: 11 out of 25 cabinet members approved the summary. The rest of the cabinet members did not respond. The court said that since the majority of the cabinet did not approve the summary, it could not be considered as approved. Even if it was considered approved by the cabinet, the summary was never sent back to the prime minister or the president.

The court said if the argument that the army chief’s tenure should be extended because of a threat to regional security was to be accepted, then everyone in the army would start seeking an extension in their tenures. It was not an individual’s responsibility, but the entire army’s as an institution to counter a regional threat.