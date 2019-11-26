Tuesday, November 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Cabinet approves new summary for extension in army chief’s tenure

2 hours ago
Cabinet approves new summary for extension in army chief’s tenure

The federal cabinet has approved a new summary for an extension in the army chief’s tenure and sent it to the President for approval, it was announced Tuesday.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Special Assistant to the PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar held a press conference after the cabinet reviewed the Supreme Court proceedings regarding the extension in the service of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

An amendment Rule 255 of the Army regulation has been approved by the cabinet to assist the court.

The biggest announcement, however, was the resignation of Farogh Naseem as the law minister. He will be representing the army chief in court.

Background

On August 19, the prime minister re-appointed the army chief. But when he was informed that he didn’t have the power to do so, as it was the prerogative of the president, then a summary was sent on the same day to the President House. President Arif Alvi then approved the re-appointment, according to the court.

After this, the government realized that the cabinet has to approve the extension. Then, on August 20, a day after the notification had been issued, a summary for the extension was sent to the cabinet: 11 out of 25 cabinet members approved the summary. The rest of the cabinet members did not respond. The court said that since the majority of the cabinet did not approve the summary, it could not be considered as approved. Even if it was considered approved by the cabinet, the summary was never sent back to the prime minister or the president.

The court said if the argument that the army chief’s tenure should be extended because of a threat to regional security was to be accepted, then everyone in the army would start seeking an extension in their tenures. It was not an individual’s responsibility, but the entire army’s as an institution to counter a regional threat.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
cabinet coas
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Cabinet, government, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, extension
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
SC suspends notification extending Army chief's tenure
SC suspends notification extending Army chief’s tenure
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.