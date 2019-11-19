An air ambulance is also coming for Zardari: PPP leader

Says his three heart walls are blocked

“Three heart walls of Zardari sahib are blocked,” Gabol told SAMAA TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik. “They [the government] will have to send him abroad on the basis of an emergency.”

His remarks come a few hours before former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reached London to receive treatment.

“Another air ambulance is about to come,” the PPP leader said. “If one Nawaz Sharif could go then others will also go.”

“He will go, you will see,” Gabol said. “An air ambulance could also come for him.”