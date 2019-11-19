Tuesday, November 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

An air ambulance is also coming for Zardari: PPP leader

49 mins ago
Says his three heart walls are blocked

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, who has been in the custody of National Accountability Bureau in a money laundering case since June this year, will also go abroad for medical treatment, Nabil Gabol, a leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, said Tuesday.

“Three heart walls of Zardari sahib are blocked,” Gabol told SAMAA TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik. “They [the government] will have to send him abroad on the basis of an emergency.”

His remarks come a few hours before former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reached London to receive treatment.

“Another air ambulance is about to come,” the PPP leader said. “If one Nawaz Sharif could go then others will also go.”

“He will go, you will see,” Gabol said. “An air ambulance could also come for him.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Nawaz Sharif Zardari
 
