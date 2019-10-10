Thursday, October 10, 2019  | 10 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Politics

Will Fazl be able to topple PM Khan’s government?

41 mins ago
 
Will Fazl be able to topple PM Khan’s government?
Supporters of the JUI-F chant slogans during a protest in Karachi on November 1, 2018. AFP

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, is all set to enter Islamabad on October 31 in an attempt to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The Pakistan Peoples Party has been reluctant to join his ‘Azadi March’ and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz appears divided on whether to participate in the protest.

Would Fazl be able to topple the government? SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Amber Shamsi posed the question to analysts on her show ‘Sawal’.

Lieutenant General (retd) Amjad Shoaib believed the JUI-F chief will use the “religious card” as his “secret weapon” to topple the government.

Commenting on the prevailing economic crisis in the country, the former military general said the sit-ins won’t fix the deteriorating economic situation. He advised all the political parties to sit together and stabilise the economy.

Senior journalist Sana Bucha said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not call off his anti-government march. She believed that the people will take to the streets on his call, because of the economic crisis.

Mubasher Zaidi, an analyst and an anchorperson at Dawn News, thinks Prime Minister Imran Khan is not responsible for the economic turmoil in the country.

The establishment and PM Khan are both responsible for the “economic meltdown”, he told Shamsi. “It’s the failure of the establishment.”

Saleem Bukhari, another political analyst, said that the result of the JUI-F’s sit-in will depend on the government’s response to it.

Bukhari said the government wasn’t delivering and its ministers were threatening the opposition leaders instead of resolving public issues.

He advised the government to defuse the crisis by engaging with the JUI-F chief.

