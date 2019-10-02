Sheikh Rasheed advises Fazlur Rehman to cancel Islamabad protest

Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed has urged Maulana Fazlur Rehman to cancel his anti-government march in Islamabad as the dengue virus is spreading in the capital.

Dengue fever has claimed at least 10 lives in Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last two months.

The minister praised Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and said his statement saying the opposition parties and the government are united over the Kashmir cause is a positive step.

Rasheed criticised PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that PM Khan bravely fought Kashmir’s cause at the 74th United Nations General Assembly session.