PML-N will march towards Islamabad on October 31: Asif

Criticised the govt over Nawaz's health











Follow SAMAA English on



Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram







“On October 31, the whole party will march towards Islamabad and join the Azadi March,” he told reporters.Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March will begin on October 27 and enter Islamabad on October 31, according to an announcement by his party. The government has decided to allow the opposition parties to hold its anti-government march in the capital.Ahsan Iqbal, another senior PML-N leader, said that Maryam Nawaz wasn’t granted permission to see her ailing father at the hospital. He added that it proved that they are “brutal” and “merciless”.“They are not humans… they are wolves,” the PML-N leader said, adding that his party would hold Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible if any harm comes to Nawaz Sharif.Earlier in the day, Maryam, who is currently on judicial remand, told reporters outside an accountability court that she had asked an accountability judge if she can visit her father for one hour to check-up on him, but she wasn’t granted permission.