Wednesday, October 23, 2019
HOME > Politics

PML-N will march towards Islamabad on October 31: Asif

1 hour ago
Criticised the govt over Nawaz's health



The PML-N will observe solidarity with the Kashmiris on October 27 and will march towards Islamabad to participate in the JUI-F’s Azadi March, Khawaja Asif said Wednesday.

“On October 31, the whole party will march towards Islamabad and join the Azadi March,” he told reporters.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March will begin on October 27 and enter Islamabad on October 31, according to an announcement by his party. The government has decided to allow the opposition parties to hold its anti-government march in the capital.

Related: Maryam claims she wasn’t allowed to meet Nawaz Sharif

Ahsan Iqbal, another senior PML-N leader, said that Maryam Nawaz wasn’t granted permission to see her ailing father at the hospital. He added that it proved that they are “brutal” and “merciless”.

“They are not humans… they are wolves,” the PML-N leader said, adding that his party would hold Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible if any harm comes to Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier in the day, Maryam, who is currently on judicial remand, told reporters outside an accountability court that she had asked an accountability judge if she can visit her father for one hour to check-up on him, but she wasn’t granted permission.





Azadi March Nawaz Sharif
 
