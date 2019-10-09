Wednesday, October 9, 2019  | 9 Safar, 1441 | BETA
PML-N hasn’t decided to join JUI-F march: Iqbal

2 hours ago
 
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has not made a final decision whether to join the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s anti-government march in Islamabad later this month, party leader Ahsan Iqbal indicated Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Iqbal said that his party sought more time from Maulana Fazlur Rehman to mobilize its workers for the sit-in in the capital.

The “Azadi March” will begin on October 27, according to the JUI-F chief. It will enter Islamabad on October 31.

The PML-N leader said his party members held discussions on the matter and prepared their recommendations.

“Tomorrow Shehbaz Sharif will convey those recommendations to party supremo Nawaz Sharif,” he said, adding that the former premier will make the final decision and the party will accept it.

Will the government let JUI-F march on Islamabad?

Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah told reporters on September 19 that Maulana Fazlur Rehman “is most welcome” to stage a sit-in Islamabad.

“He is most welcome,” the minister said. “It’s a democracy… they can stage a sit-in.”

Shah, however, advised the JUI-F leader not to take the law and order into his own hands during the sit-in. “Why would we arrest him,” he remarked, adding that staging a sit-in was not a crime.

