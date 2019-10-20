No talks with the government, says Maulana Fazl

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam faction, said Sunday that his party will not hold talks with the government’s committee over Azadi March.

The JUI-F told reporters in Mardan that the Rehbar Committee of the opposition parties will decide whether to hold talks with the government or not.

On October 16, the government had constituted a committee, headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, to hold talks with the JUI-F.

Maulana Fazl is unhappy over the press conferences of ministers and said that they were issuing threats in press conference and not talking about talks with his party.

The JUI-F’s march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl had announced on October 9, and will begin on October 27.

All the rallies will enter Islamabad together via GT Road, the JUI-F chief had told reporters in Islamabad.

The march is aimed at toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.