Sunday, October 20, 2019  | 20 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

No talks with the government, says Maulana Fazl

1 hour ago
No talks with the government, says Maulana Fazl

File photo: JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses supporters during a public meeting in Quetta on October 23, 2014. AFP

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam faction, said Sunday that his party will not hold talks with the government’s committee over Azadi March.

The JUI-F told reporters in Mardan that the Rehbar Committee of the opposition parties will decide whether to hold talks with the government or not.

On October 16, the government had constituted a committee, headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, to hold talks with the JUI-F.

Maulana Fazl is unhappy over the press conferences of ministers and said that they were issuing threats in press conference and not talking about talks with his party.

The JUI-F’s march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl had announced on October 9, and will begin on October 27.

All the rallies will enter Islamabad together via GT Road, the JUI-F chief had told reporters in Islamabad.

The march is aimed at toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azadi March maulana fazlur rehman
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Pervez Khattak, government, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, opposition, protest, talks
 
MOST READ
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Keep your children away from instant noodles
Keep your children away from instant noodles
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.