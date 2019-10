Says army should fight Kashmir's battle in Srinagar







“Kashmir is a matter of life and death,” the JI leader said at a rally in Abbottabad on Sunday.He warned Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government that people of Pakistan will take matters into their own hands and fight for Kashmir’s freedom if it doesn’t take practical steps for Kashmir.The senator said that people are being martyred in Kashmir but the government is not doing anything.Imran Khan should come forward if he wants to become Tipu Sultan, the JI leader said, adding that the nation was ready for Jihad.