JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad on October 31: Fazl

Supporters of the JUI-F chant slogans during a protest in Karachi on November 1, 2018. File photo: AFP

The ‘Azadi March’, organised by Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, will enter Islamabad on October 31, party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced Wednesday.

“We have already announced that the Azadi March will begin on October 27,” he told reporters in Islamabad.

He, however, clarified that the date of October 27 was decided because his party wanted to observe it as a ‘Black Day’ in order to express solidarity with the people of India-administered Kashmir.

October 27 is observed as a ‘Black Day’ in the occupied valley.

The JUI-F chief said that his party had instructed its provincial office-bearers to organise rallies in their respective cities on October 27.

All the rallies would enter Islamabad together on October 31, Fazl said, adding that they would use the GT Toad to enter the federal capital.

The march is aimed at toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

A few days ago, Fazl told reporters in Peshawar that the illegal and ineligible government could not be allowed to rule anymore.

“Islamabad plan is just the starting,” the JUI-F chief had said. “We have options b and c too.”

Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on-board for his anti-government march. The PPP, however, has so far been reluctant to join it, while the PML-N hasn’t taken a final decision whether to join him or not.

The government, however, hasn’t shown any signs of worry. In a meeting before leaving for China, PM Khan told the government officials that Fazl’s anti-government march was aimed at saving his “sinking politics”.

The prime minister said the JUI-F chief was more worried about the government’s seminary reforms.

The JUI-F has already written a letter to Islamabad commissioner seeking permission to hold the march at the city’s D-Chowk.

The request even asks the administration to ensure “necessary security arrangements” for the march.

The Islamabad High Court ordered on Wednesday the JUI-F to not hold its anti-government march and sit-in without the approval of the authorities in Islamabad.

Will the government let JUI-F march on Islamabad?

Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah told reporters on September 19 that Maulana Fazlur Rehman “is most welcome” to stage a sit-in Islamabad.

“He is most welcome,” the minister said. “It’s a democracy… they can stage a sit-in.”

Shah, however, advised the JUI-F leader not to take the law and order into his own hands during the sit-in. “Why would we arrest him,” he remarked, adding that staging a sit-in was not a crime.