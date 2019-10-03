JUI-F to march towards Islamabad on October 27: Fazl

File photo: AFP

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, announced on Thursday that his party will march towards Islamabad on October 27.

The JUI-F leader told reporters in Islamabad the ‘Azadi March’ will begin on October 27 and it is aimed at toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

October 27 is observed as ‘Black Day’ in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Fazl said the final destination of the march would be Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

The JUI-F leader clarified that the march would be completely peaceful as he didn’t want any clash with the state institutions. He said that the JUI-F won’t change Azadi March’s date.

Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on board pertaining to his anti-government march.

However, the Pakistan Peoples Party has so far been reluctant to join it, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has voiced reservations over its dates. A meeting was also held between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the JUI-F earlier today.

Pervez Rashid, a senior PML-N figure, said that most of his party members wanted to join the JUI-F’s anti-government march, but a final decision would be taken by the party’s board.

Will the government let JUI-F march on Islamabad?

Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah told reporters on September 19 that Maulana Fazlur Rehman “is most welcome” to stage a sit-in Islamabad.

“He is most welcome,” the minister had said. “It’s a democracy… they can stage a sit-in.”

Shah, however, advised the JUI-F leader not to take the law and order into his own hands during the sit-in.

“Why would we arrest him,” he remarked, adding that ataging a sit-in was not a crime.