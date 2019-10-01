Former military dictator offered us a separate Karachi province: Siddiqui

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has claimed that a former military dictator had given an “option” to the people of Sindh’s urban area to make Karachi a separate province.
The MQM-P leader said on Monday that they preferred to become Sindhis, but “the history proved that it was a wrong decision”.
Siddiqui didn’t name the military ruler. However, it appeared to be a reference to General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, who strongly backed the MQM until he left the presidency in 2008.
Siddiqui said that his party had rendered sacrifices to keep Sindh united, adding, "We did more than our capacity".
"Pakistan is our motherland," he said. "Other areas are just administrative units."