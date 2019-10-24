Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Bajwa, Fazl meeting report is fake news, says ex-army official

11 mins ago
Says no meeting took place



Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa didn’t meet JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, defence analyst General (retd) Amjad Shoaib said Thursday.

“It is wrong. It is a fake news,” Shoaib told the host of SAMAA TV's Sawaal, Amber Shamsi. “I have confirmed it.”

On Thursday morning, The News carried a report quoting an anchorperson, claiming that the army chief had an “important meeting” with Fazl.

According to the report, the army chief “ruled out the possibility of minus-Imran concept by saying that he is a constitutional prime minister”. The JUI-F chief had announced a few weeks ago that his Azadi March will begin on October 27 and will enter Islamabad on Ocotber 31. It is aimed at toppling the government.

No meeting took place between the army chief and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shoaib said.

“I think the ISPR will issue a denial,” he added.



Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


 
maulana fazlur rehman qamar javed bajwa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Pervez Khattak, government, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, opposition, protest, talks
 
MOST READ
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.