Bajwa, Fazl meeting report is fake news, says ex-army official

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa didn’t meet JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, defence analyst General (retd) Amjad Shoaib said Thursday.
“It is wrong. It is a fake news,” Shoaib told the host of SAMAA TV's Sawaal, Amber Shamsi. “I have confirmed it.”
On Thursday morning, The News carried a report quoting an anchorperson, claiming that the army chief had an “important meeting” with Fazl.
According to the report, the army chief “ruled out the possibility of minus-Imran concept by saying that he is a constitutional prime minister”. The JUI-F chief had announced a few weeks ago that his Azadi March will begin on October 27 and will enter Islamabad on Ocotber 31. It is aimed at toppling the government.
No meeting took place between the army chief and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shoaib said.